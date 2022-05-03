Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Driver Killed After Dump Truck Crashes Off Route 665 Bridge

| May 02, 2022, 09:17 PM

Photo: WBAL

The driver of a dump truck was killed this afternoon when the dump truck he was driving crashed on Route 665 near Annapolis.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched for the call shortly before 2:00 pm for a crash. When they arrived, they found the large dump truck had left the roadway and tumbled approximately forty feet into a ravine and creek bed below. The truck was partially submerged.

Route 665 was closed in both directions from Solomons Island Road (MD Route 2) to Chinquapin Round Road in Annapolis as crews attempted a rescue using ladder trucks on both sides of the highway.

The name of the driver has not been released, nor have any details about how or why the truck left the roadway.

This story will be updated. 

