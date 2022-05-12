Daschbach Goes Deep To Drive Baysox Win Over Reading

On Wednesday, the Bowie Baysox bounced back for a convincing win over the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium. After falling behind in the first inning, Bowie knotted the game up in the fifth inning before exploding for four runs in the eighth inning, closing the night with a 5-1 win. Andrew Daschbach highlighted the four-run frame with a three-run homer, his fourth of the season.

Bowie pitching pieced together another strong outing. While Ryan Watson did allow a solo home run to Aldrem Corredor in the first inning, the right-hander saw no issue cruising through five innings. Watson struck out six batters while only walking one and only allowed one more base hit out of the infield by the end of his day. Following Watson, Rico Garcia continued to shine out of the Bowie bullpen. Garcia (W, 1-0) picked apart the Reading offense for three innings, retiring all nine batters faced and throwing a four-pitch seventh inning along the way.

While the Bowie offense was slow to read Reading’s Adam Leverett, Jordan Westburg was still able to break through for the team’s first hit in the fourth inning when he doubled to left field. After a productive flyout to advance the runner, Cody Roberts tied the game with a first-pitch single to center field. Bowie found the stroke again in the eighth inning after two more quiet innings against relievers Matt Seelinger and Austin Ross.

Facing McKinley Moore, Joey Ortiz and JD Mundy each led off the frame with singles, and Westburg followed with his second double of the game. Westburg’s knock scored Ortiz to give Bowie the 2-1 lead, but Mundy was thrown out at home trying to score from first base. Not to be deterred from the out on the basepaths, Shayne Fontana drew a quick walk, and Andrew Daschbach punched his fourth home run of the season to right-center field. The three-run shot made it 5-1 Bowie. With Moore (L, 0-2) out of the game, Bowie was held scoreless in the ninth by Tyler Carr.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Bowie handed things to Morgan McSweeney, making his first appearance since closing Bowie’s no-hitter over Harrisburg on Sunday. While McSweeney struck out two batters, he found himself in a bind by walking the bases loaded. Representing the tying run, Ali Castillo flew out to center field to strand the bases loaded, and end the game.

Bowie’s win inches them closer to .500 on the season at 13-14, and ends Reading’s four-game winning streak. The two sides will meet again on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium for the third game of the series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

