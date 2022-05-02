Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Crosby Promotes Three Senior Executives

| May 02, 2022, 10:45 AM

(L-R) Amy Hitt, Jamie Breazeale, and Mini Johri

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the promotion of three executives to support the company’s continuing rapid growth.

As Executive Vice President of Operations, Amy Hitt helps oversee every facet of Crosby’s operations: its people, processes, technology platforms and production services. Since joining Crosby in 1994, she has been instrumental in developing best practices to improve the firm’s operational efficiency, productivity, and creativity. She also has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast, print and digital production.

Promoted to Vice President, Connection Planning, Jamie Breazeale plans and executes comprehensive, multi-channel media programs that help clients achieve their brand communications goals. With Crosby since 2013, she has developed media campaigns for clients that include DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the Department of Health and Human Services, Kaiser Permanente, and the Peace Corps.

Mini Johri was promoted to Associate Vice President, Production Services. A Crosby team member since 2018, she works with the firm’s multidisciplinary teams to produce large-scale creative campaigns and broadcast productions. Johri has over 20 years of agency experience in client, creative and production services.

