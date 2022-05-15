Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
CovingtonAlsina Named Gator100 by University of Florida

| May 15, 2022, 04:40 PM

Images from the Gator100 Awards on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, FL. Photo by Matt Pendleton/Matt Pendleton Photography for UF Alumni Association

CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, was recently named to the University of Florida’s 2022 Gator100 during a ceremony on the UF campus.

The Gator100 recognizes the world’s fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UF alumni each year. To qualify, the business must be owned or led by a University of Florida graduate, have been in in operation for at least five years, and have annual revenues of $250,000 or more for the past three years. Ernst & Young, an independent accounting firm, verifies financial information submitted by each company and calculates the rankings based on compound annual growth rate.

CovingtonAlsina, founded and owned by UF alumna Ann C. Alsina, was chosen from a pool of UF alumni-owned businesses representing seventeen industries worldwide.

“Our goal has always been to serve our clients with the highest standard of excellence and add value to our community,” said Alsina. “It is exciting to reach this level of growth and see our team recognized for the hard work put in over the past several years.”

CovingtonAlsina launched in 2012 with the mission to assist clients in every aspect of their financial lives with an approach based on education, compassion, and an ongoing relationship. Learn more at CovingtonAlsina.com

