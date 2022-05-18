Construction Worker Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver in Davidsonville

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 48-year-old Davidsonville man and charged him with negligent manslaughter (among others) after striking a stopped vehicle in a work zone, and then continuing on to strike and kill a flagger on a rural Davidsonville road.

On Tuesday night, May 17, 2022, just after 10:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police responded to Davidsonville Road (MD 424) at Kings Retreat Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road, approaching Palomino Court in a construction zone. Davidsonville Road is undergoing repaving, and construction crews were on scene, limiting traffic to one lane of travel.

The driver of the Jeep struck an occupied 2022 Honda Accord, which was stopped at a flagger’s stop sign.

The Jeep failed to remain at the scene and continued traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road towards the intersection of Kings Retreat Drive, where road crew flaggers were assisting with traffic control.

Multiple witnesses on the road crew observed the driver attempt to make a right turn onto Kings Retreat Drive striking a pedestrian flagger who was standing in the intersection. The Jeep continued forward, leaving the roadway and striking the community sign disabling the vehicle.

The pedestrian flagger was wearing a high visibility reflective vest and high visibility reflective pants. The pedestrian received life-threatening injuries and was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Lizeth Guzman, 56, of Baltimore.

Field sobriety tests were administered to the driver of the Jeep, and he was subsequently taken into custody for further testing, where he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest.

The driver was charged with multiple charges including:

Negligent Manslaughter

Criminally Neg Manslaughter

Homicide by MV While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Homicide by MV While Impaired by Alcohol

DUI

DUI, per se

DWI

Driver to remain at scene – stopping vehicle at scene of an accident

Driver to remain at scene – return and remain at scene of an accident.

Death of a vulnerable individual

Reckless driving

Negligent driving

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB