Coldwell Banker Church Circle Raises $6K for NAMI

The Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Realty and Liz Montaner & Crew organized and led the first National Alliance on Mental Health Walk in downtown Annapolis on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The Walk’s goal was to raise awareness and reduce stigma regarding mental health treatment. Additionally, they raised $6,000 for NAMI MD and NAMI Anne Arundel County chapters as part of the NAMIWalks Your Way 2022 campaign. Every dollar raised will support NAMI’s mission of improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness – right here in our community.

“Covid has put an even bigger spotlight on the need for better and more comprehensive mental health services for all, especially youth. We greatly appreciate everyone who participated in the Walk and contributed to our fundraising effort,”said Montaner.

Liz Montaner, the team leader of Liz Montaner & Crew, began her real estate career with Coldwell Banker Realty in 2007. Passionate about mental health awareness, Liz and her Crew have been avid supporters of the local NAMI chapter in Anne Arundel County.

