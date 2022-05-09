If you are looking for some inspiration to play online casino games, from the excitement of Las Vegas blackjack to the live roulette New Zealand, here is a list of celebrity gamblers. Many of them are fans of poker, while others are experts in live roulette or other casino games.

Charlie Sheen

From widely popular shows like Two and a Half Men to hit films like Platoon and Wall Street, Charlie Sheen has had a stellar acting career.

But he has been in the news just as much for his off-screen activities, which included an addiction to gambling. He enjoyed luxury casinos and sports betting in equal measure.

Sheen is a prime example of how a fun activity can quickly become harmful. While you should enjoy live roulette in New Zealand and other casino games, Sheen’s example should teach you that you must avoid getting addicted.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is a household name, especially now as he has reunited with Jennifer Lopez. He is an actor, director, writer, and producer, all combined into one. Some of his best movies include Argo, Gone Girl, and The Town, among others.

Affleck is one of those high-profile celebrities who are often spotted at casinos and other gambling establishments. More often than not, he is seen at a poker or blackjack table.

Though he has a clear preference for those games, he does sometimes enjoy live roulette or other casino games.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is another household name. She is a socialite, businesswoman, and heir to the Hilton family fortune.

She is one of the most famous female celebrities in the world, known for her love of casino games. She mostly engages in casino games like live roulette during her trips to Las Vegas.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood with big hits like The Department, the Jason Bourne movies, and so many others. But did you know that he was in one of the best gambling-related movies ever made?

Matt Damon played an aspiring professional poker player in a movie called Rounders. However, his involvement with gambling and casino games like live roulette is not merely onscreen acts. It stretches into his offscreen life as well.

He was coached for his role by a professional poker player and fell in love with poker ever since. His preference for blackjack is also widely known.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson probably achieved worldwide fame for her role in the hit TV show Baywatch. She became a globally recognized celebrity, and her off-screen life also drew a lot of attention.

Among other things, it has been revealed that she is a keen gambler. She loves live roulette and other kinds of casino games. She is known to indulge in them quite often, especially when she is in Las Vegas.

Pamela Anderson is also known for racking up significant debts from reckless gambling, which is something you better avoid.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is not simply the best and the most famous golfer on the planet. He is also a passionate gambler. He is a fan of live roulette and many other casino games, but his favorite game is said to be blackjack.

It has been reported that he has spent, and perhaps even won, astronomical sums on blackjack. He used to be a regular at many Las Vegas casinos, but his gambling activities have reduced over the years.

Victoria Coren Mitchell

Victoria Coren Mitchell is perhaps the only celebrity on this list who is not an actor. She is a gambling celebrity in every sense of the word.

Mitchell is a professional poker player who also writes columns and books and presents television programs. She writes for The Telegraph newspaper in the UK and hosts the popular quiz show Only Connect.

As far as her professional poker career is concerned, she is one of the most successful female gamblers in Europe. Moreover, she has often said in her interviews that she enjoys online gambling in addition to in-person gambling.

George Clooney

If you are reading this article, the chances are that you have seen the Oceans trilogy. They are undoubtedly some of the best movies revolving around casinos. So many scenes involve live roulette games and other equally exciting games.

In all three movies, the leading man, or one of the leading men, was George Clooney. He is as passionate about casinos off the screen as he is on the screen–a bit like Matt Damon in this regard.

Clooney loves all sorts of casino games, including live roulette, poker, and blackjack, among others. It has been reported that he even made an effort to get his own casino started in Las Vegas!

Ray Romano

Ray Romano is one of Hollywood’s best-known stand-up comedians, actors, and writers. You might know him from the hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, but what you might not know is that he was also the voice behind Manny in the Ice Age films.

An even more dumbfounding fact about Romano is that he is one of the most active gamblers in Hollywood. He is frequently pictured at Las Vegas casinos and is a pretty good poker player. He has even participated in the World Series of Poker on more than one occasion.

Despite his penchant for poker, he is also said to enjoy other casino games like live roulette from time to time.

Start Playing Online Today

The celebrities listed and briefly profiled in this article exemplify the good, the bad, and the ugly of gambling. It is an immensely fun activity but one which can easily lead to harm. So, you must gamble responsibly and do it in a way where you simply enjoy the fun side.

If you are ready to do so, start playing live roulette and more online today from the comfort of your home!

