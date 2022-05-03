Burgers & Brews For The Bay Returns to Clagett Farm on May 14th

Burgers and Brews for the Bay, a food and drink event that highlights the importance of regenerative agriculture and local food production, will return to Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm in Prince George’s County on May 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

The farm is at 11904 Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Regenerative agriculture is a system of farming that improves soil health and reduces pollution.

The event features seven different food stations where chefs will use local pasture-raised meat and vegetables to create a variety of dishes. Several local breweries will pair craft beers with the cuisine, while CBF staff will provide farm tours and information about the benefits of regenerative agriculture.

CBF is partnering with Future Harvest and Go Grassfed on the event to promote Bay-saving farming methods. The family-friendly event will include hayrides, interactive educational stations, and opportunities to view cows, sheep, and lambs at the farm.

Tickets purchased before the event are:

$55 for adults

$35 for designated drivers and ages 12 to 20

$10 for children ages 3 to 11

Tickets on the day of the event are:

$70 for adults

$45 for designated drivers and ages 12 to 20

$10 for children ages 3 to 11

Children 2 and under are free

Tickets for admission, which cover all food and drink costs, can be purchased on the CBF website.

At the 283-acre farm in Upper Marlboro, CBF grows vegetables using no-till farming methods, plants cover crops to restore soil health, operates a tree nursery, and raises grass-fed cattle and sheep with rotational grazing. These practices reduce polluted runoff from the farm and sequester carbon dioxide, helping to restore the Chesapeake Bay and fight climate change.

All proceeds from Burgers and Brews will be used to support CBF’s efforts to promote regenerative agriculture throughout the watershed and educate consumers about climate-friendly food choices.

Chefs who will be offering dishes during the event include Kosmos “Tommie” Koukoulis of Café Mezzanotte, Mark Haskell from Friends & Food International, JJ Minetola of Mise En Place Farm, cooking show host Jonathan Bardzik, and Brian Wort of PA Bowen Farmstead. Maryland breweries that will be on hand include Forward Brewing from Eastport, Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co. from Olney, and Union Craft Brewing of Maryland from Baltimore.

The event will emphasize the environmental benefits of consumers supporting food and drinks produced locally.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB