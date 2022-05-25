Bonus Podcast: Tour de Talbot–The Ride, The Info, and How To Ride With Us!

The Tour de Talbot was borne out of the pandemic and originated as the Tour de Quarantine. But now, in its third year, it is a force to be reckoned with that is doing great things for Talbot County!

Heather Grant is the brainchild of the ride, and today, we sit down with her at Mother’s Peninsula Grill to talk about the race ride on June 4th. No matter your skill level, there is something for everyone–20, 30, 40, and 62.5 miles. Or just come have fun at the post-ride festival.

I will be doing the 40-mile ride. If you want to ride with us, shoot me an email at [email protected] — there may be a t-shirt in the deal for you. Caveat: no visible lycra or spandex allowed! And really, don’t let the miles scare you–it’s a relatively easy ride!

One of the most beautiful rides in one of the most beautiful places in the country.

Have a listen– and then come join us!

