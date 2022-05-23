Bonus Podcast: The 2nd Annual Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival

It’s a breath of fresh air to see Annapolis becoming more accepting of everyone! Sure we have some work to do, but this is a big step.

Annapolis Pride! has been around for four years and has grown by leaps and bounds! And despite COVID, we are primed to celebrate on June 4th with the 2nd Annual Pride Parade and Festival!

We grabbed a meeting room at the Annapolis Library. We chatted with Annapolis Pride Founder Jeremy Browning to get all the scoop on the upcoming events and generally what Annapolis Pride has been up to over the past two years!

Have a listen!

