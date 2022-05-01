Bonus Podcast: Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest Reminiscing

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we changed it up a bit and headed over to Katcef’s conference room for a conversation about the end of an era!

On April 8th, we got word that this year would be the final year for the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival. For nearly 25-years, Don Hooker has brought the blues to the Bay with the help of Neal Katcef, the owner of Katcef Brothers. We take a walk down memory lane to the first festival, some favorite stories, favorite acts, and the divas. And we found out the “why” as well.

With a very successful computer company under his belt, Don felt the need to give back to the community. That is why the event donates all profits to local non-profits and why it is nearly 100% volunteer. And this is exactly why Katcef Brothers became involved in 1998 as giving back to the community is part of the fabric of their organization as well.

And of course, we took a dive into this year’s festival which will be epic (despite Don’s daughter Sarah not allowing him to have fireworks) with some surprises to come. Tickets are available at BayBlues.org

