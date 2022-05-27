Board of Education Seeks Citizen Advisory Committee Members. Deadline June 10th!
The Board of Education is now accepting applications for 13 openings on the Executive Committee of its countywide Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), a 32-member panel that provides input and advice on specific education issues throughout the county.
The panel consists of two representatives from each of the 13 high school clusters, one representing elementary schools and one representing secondary schools, two at-large representatives, a military representative, and three representatives appointed by other parent groups in the county. Members, who must be residents of Anne Arundel County, serve two-year terms with an option for a third year if they so desire and are approved by the Board.
The following seats are currently open:
- Annapolis cluster, elementary and secondary representatives
- Broadneck cluster, elementary representative
- Crofton cluster, elementary representative
- Chesapeake cluster, elementary representative
- Glen Burnie cluster, elementary and secondary representatives
- North County cluster, secondary representative
- Northeast cluster, secondary representative
- Severna Park, elementary and secondary representatives
- South River cluster, secondary representative
- At-large countywide representative
Applications, which can be found here, must be received at the Board of Education by 4 p.m. on June 10, 2022. At a subsequent meeting, the Board will appoint representatives to these positions.
The committee must meet at least four times a year but typically meets seven times annually. Meetings are generally held at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. The meetings and membership in the CAC are open to anyone, regardless of whether they have children in AACPS or not.
