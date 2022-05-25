Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Blue Angels Make a Practice Run Over Annapolis… Finally! (Photos)

| May 24, 2022, 08:12 PM

First, they were late because of the rain. Then they were coming, Then they were not. But finally, the Blue Angels roared into the skies over Annapolis for a practice run in advance of the official flight demonstration scheduled for tomorrow, May 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

In case you missed them or only heard them, here are some photos from that practice run. More to come tomorrow!

Photos: ©2022 Glenn Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

