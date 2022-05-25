Blue Angels Make a Practice Run Over Annapolis… Finally! (Photos)

First, they were late because of the rain. Then they were coming, Then they were not. But finally, the Blue Angels roared into the skies over Annapolis for a practice run in advance of the official flight demonstration scheduled for tomorrow, May 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

In case you missed them or only heard them, here are some photos from that practice run. More to come tomorrow!

Photos: ©2022 Glenn Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

