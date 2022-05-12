Bird E-Bikes and Scooters Coming to Annapolis

Along with partners at Via and Bird, the City of Annapolis and AMRP will host a two-part event on May 17th, starting at noon at the Eastport Shopping Center (1023 Bay Ridge Ave.) followed by a second stop at 1 pm. at City Dock (Susan Campbell Park). The public is invited to these free events to check out the various modes of transportation. In addition, transit partners will be offering ride demos and giveaways.

At 2 pm, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will use the Annapolis GO app to book the first ride on Annapolis’ new rideshare program. The event will showcase the component pieces of the Annapolis Alternative Mobility Plan including the free downtown shuttle, the 10-minute electric tram, Annapolis GO! ride share app, and Bird e-bikes and electric scooters.

With the ongoing rebuild of Hillman Garage, the City has worked internally with Annapolis Transit and developed mobility partnerships to ensure transportation and parking are available for residents, tourists, and employees of downtown businesses. In addition to the 3,000-plus surface lot and garage parking spaces, the City has worked to create partnerships for additional modes of transportation during this time.

DETAILED MOBILITY SERVICES:

Annapolis GO: Annapolis GO is the city’s on-demand, shared-ride service. Think of it like a minibus that picks you up when you want and takes you where you want. Use the Annapolis GO app for ride-sharing services to get to or from any destination, including the Park Place, Knighton, and Gotts garages to locations throughout Downtown, Eastport, Truxtun Park, Pip Moyer Recreation Center, Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium, Parole and West Annapolis.Annapolis Go is powered by Via. Via builds innovative software to enable its customers—cities, transit agencies, transport operators, school districts, universities, and corporations—to transform their legacy transportation systems into advanced digital networks. As pioneers of the TransitTech category, Via’s mission is to expand access to efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation. Via’s services are used in over 500 communities in more than 35 countries around the world. The City and Via have arranged for your first two rides to be free! Download the Annapolis GO app from the App Store or Google Play Store and follow the simple signup steps. Use code GO4FREE! when booking your ride. Riders without a smartphone can book a ride by calling 443-345-1001. See how to use the app below.

Create an account: Download the Annapolis GO app from the App Store or Google Play Store and follow the simple signup steps. Book a ride, For just $2: Enter your pickup and dropoff addresses and tap Book This Ride. Be sure to tap the Wheelchair icon if you need a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle! Meet your driver: Check the app to find out exactly where to meet the vehicle, which may be a short walk from the address you entered.

Bird: Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally-friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. With the addition of e-bikes and electric scooters to the Annapolis area, residents and visitors will be able to utilize them as a fun, clean alternative transportation option. Bird is passionate about vibrant communities that have less traffic, cleaner air, and safer streets.

Free Downtown Shuttle: Park at any one of the garages in the West Street corridor and take the Free Downtown “Magenta” Shuttle (view map). The Free Shuttle has conveniently placed stops to get you to (and from) your destination.

Park at any one of the garages in the West Street corridor and take the Free Downtown “Magenta” Shuttle (view map). The Free Shuttle has conveniently placed stops to get you to (and from) your destination. Free 10-Minute Tram: Smooth, quiet, and fun, hail a free tram anytime, anywhere with the electric tram (view map). For those who want to park at Whitmore, Gotts, or Calvert garages, an open-air eight-seater electric tram will take you to and from destinations including the General Assembly/State Circle, Maryland Ave., Market Space, Main Street, Church Circle, and Inner West Street.

