Bello Machre’s Every Step Counts Returning in June

Bello Machre has announced the return of its annual Every Step Counts Walk – Bike – 5K Run on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 8 am-12 pm! This year there will be two locations for the Walk / Bike: Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland, and Manchester Valley High School in Manchester, Maryland. The 5K Run is offered exclusively at the AACC location in 2022.

Every Step Counts brings together over 500 people to support the children, teens, adults, and seniors with developmental disabilities served by Bello Machre. Dr. Robert Ireland, Bello Machre’s President, and CEO, shares, “If you’ve never been to Every Step Counts, prepare to have your heart warmed. There is so much joy, so much happiness. You can’t help but celebrate and have a good time. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday morning.”

Fun for the whole family, both events will feature children’s games and prizes, great food, and music. The events are designed to promote education and awareness about people with developmental disabilities who live and work within the community.

The walk/bike (1-mile) is suitable for all ages. The 5K Run is a professionally timed event for each registered 5K participant. Awards will be presented to the fastest three times for both men and women in nine age groups. All participants under the age of 10 will receive a participation medal.

The event features Dimensional Health Care Associates as the Presenting Event Sponsor, who donated $20,000 to benefit children and adults with developmental disabilities in Maryland, who Bello Machre serves. Additionally, Community Bank of the Chesapeake and Cattail Construction demonstrated their commitment to the people Bello Machre supports as Champion Sponsor with a $10,000 donation and Ambassador Sponsor with a $5,000 donation, respectively.

Individuals and teams are encouraged to raise money for Bello Machre or make a pledge to a specific person or Bello Machre home. Half of the money raised goes directly back in the form of much-needed services. This is a huge help to families and individuals in the Bello Machre community. Walkers, cyclists, and runners are encouraged to set up a personalized pledge page by texting ESC to 71777 to sign up and/or donate.

For additional questions about Every Step Counts, please contact Jeremy Crowe at [email protected]

