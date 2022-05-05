Baysox Snap Skid With 10-Run Showing Against Harrisburg

The Bowie Baysox outlasted Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium, plating ten runs in a continued attack, and staved off a late rally by the Senators to win 10-7. Bowie score in five-consecutive innings and saw multi-hit games from Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.

Bowie got a welcome return from Drew Rom on the mound, as the Bowie lefty opened with five scoreless frames. Rom (W, 2-1) retired the first eight batters of the game before allowing a pair of singles and struck out six total batters through the five innings. With Bowie leading 6-0, Rom tried to extend into the sixth inning for the first time this season. Harrisburg took advantage of their third trip through the lineup to smack three more hits against Rom to load the bases, and knock him out of the game.

Out of the bullpen, Shelton Perkins allowed two inherited runners to score before escaping the sixth inning. Bowie handed the next three innings to Jensen Elliott, fresh from High-A Aberdeen for his Double-A debut. Elliott allowed a trio of hits over the seventh and eighth innings, including an unearned run. Bowie still led 10-3 as the game entered the ninth inning, but Harrisburg broke through Elliott, stringing together five-consecutive hits, including a two-run home run by Wilson Garcia, for three more runs. It was a career-high nine total hits for Elliott, forcing him to be replaced by Morgan McSweeney. As Harrisburg threatened with another base hit for a four-run ninth inning, McSweeney (Sv, 1) stranded the bases loaded with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to secure the win.

While Bowie continued to struggle with runners left on base early, they finally broke through for an early run in the third inning. After a leadoff walk, Hudson Haskin scored on a fielder’s choice later in the frame, and Shayne Fontana drove in another run with a single. The third inning was the start of five-consecutive innings for Bowie with at least one run scored. After two early walks in the fourth, Adley Rutschman drove in two runs with a single to left field, and Greg Cullen, another with a sacrifice fly. Maverick Handley doubled in a run in the fifth inning, and Joey Ortiz plated two more in the sixth inning with a single. J.D Mundy capped the 10-run performance for Bowie with a two-run double in the seventh inning.

The win for Bowie breaks their season-long five-game losing streak, as they inch back to .500 with a 10-12 record. Bowie and Harrisburg will continue their six-game series at Prince George’s Stadium on Thursday. Another early game for the pair, as the first pitch, is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports