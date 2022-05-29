Baysox Rout SeaWolves 13-2 With 17 Hits

It was a refreshing Sunday for the Bowie Baysox, as they closed out their series against the Erie SeaWolves with a dominant 13-2 win. Antonio Velez hurled five scoreless innings for his first win of the season, while Bowie walloped a season-high 17 hits.

Bowie opened up the scoring in the second, when Maverick Handley hit a double to score on run, and Andrew Daschbach hit his sixth home run of the season, setting the Baysox up with an early 3-0 lead. The scoring resumed in the fifth, when Cesar Prieto’s single drove in Gunnar Henderson to extend Bowie’s lead to 4-0. In the sixth, Bowie upped the run count to five off a Jordan Westburg single, with still more to come. In the seventh inning the Baysox exploded for five runs, with every Bowie batter getting a chance at the plate. Prieto and Westburg both hit doubles, while Hudson Haskin, Joey Ortiz, Handley, J.D. Mundy, and Christopher Cespedes all reached base. The Baysox scored three more times in the eighth, with runs coming from Haskin, Handley, and Mundy.

Antonio Velez pieced together his best start of the season for Bowie. The lefty spun five blanks while only allowing three hits and striking out four. Velez (W, 1-5) was relieved by Adam Stauffer at the start of the sixth. Stauffer pitched two innings, allowing a solo home run to Kerry Carpenter, Carpenter’s fifth of the series, in the sixth inning. Erie scored one more against Stauffer in the seventh when Jon Rosoff singled to score Daniel Cabrera/ Morgan McSweeney stepped in during the eighth and faced only three batters before closing the inning. Then, in the ninth, McSweeney closed out the game with a groundout, a flyout, and a strikeout.

It was not a great day for Erie. Austin Bergner started the game and allowed four runs through five. Bergner (L, 1-2) still finished five innings before shifting to the bullpen, as Erie gave individual innings to Dario Gardea and Yaya Chentouf, while Gerson Moreno collected two outs in the eighth inning, while Chavez Fernander picked up the last out of the eighth.

As Bowie wraps up their 12-game homestand with their first set of consecutive wins since May 8, they will turn their attention to a 13-game road trip starting on Tuesday. The first leg of the road trip will be at People’s Natural Gas Field in Altoona, with the first pitch of Bowie’s six-game series with the Altoona Curve set for 6:00 p.m.

