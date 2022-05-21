Baysox Hammer Yard Goats to Break Losing Skid

Bowie snapped its seven-game losing streak in front of a packed crowd of 9,658 Baysox fans on Friday evening, taking down the Hartford Yard Goats 10-3.

The crowd wasn’t the only thing that was packed as the Baysox put on an action-packed offensive effort, racking a homestand-high eleven hits. In both the 3rd and 5th innings, Bowie would tack on four hits for a combined nine runs.

Maverick Handley opened the offensive action in the third with a double, and Adam Hall followed with a hit-by-pitch. After them, Jordan Westburg smacked his seventh home run of the season, giving the Baysox their first three runs of a five-run inning. The following two would come via Zach Watson and Andrew Daschbach sac flies.

In the fifth inning, the Baysox hit three consecutive RBI singles, led by AJ Graffanino’s first Double-A hit to add to the lead. Bowie would hit around the batting order that inning.

Pitching-wise for the Baysox, Jensen Elliott (1-0) picked up his first Double-A win after giving up two hits and no runs in three innings. He came in relief for Griffin McLarty, who pitched the first three innings, striking out five Yard Goats and giving up two earned runs. Noah Hoffman and Morgan McSweeney closed out the final three innings for Bowie, as Hoffman gave up one earned run in the seventh.

Michael Baird had a strong two-inning start for Hartford, striking out three batters and giving up only one hit. In relief, it was a struggle for the Yard Goats as Trent Fennell (0-1) gave up eight earned runs in 2.1 innings pitched, earning the loss. Behind him, Will Gaddis, Dugan Darnell, and Blair Calvo gave up a combined two earned runs in three and two-thirds innings of relief.

On the offensive end, both Brenton Doyle and Kyle Datres went yard for the Yard Goats in the second inning but not much followed. Hunter Stovall hit an RBI single in the seventh as Hartford scored a series low three runs.

Gunnar Henderson saw his first day of rest of the season after starting the first 34 games for Bowie.

Now that Bowie has broken their seven-game losing streak, their record improves to 14-21 on the season. Bowie and Hartford will face off for the fifth game of their series on Saturday at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports