Baysox Drop Day Game to Harrisburg 6-1

The Bowie Baysox had their hitting once again stifled by the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday Afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium, as they dropped the third game of their six-game series 6-1. Despite taking an early lead and drawing 11 walks for the second-consecutive day, Bowie only went 0-for-5 at the plate with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 runners on base. In their last game in Bowie before being promoted to Triple-A Norfolk, left-hander DL Hall struck out six batters on the mound, while catcher Adley Rutschman went 2-for-4 with Bowie’s only run scored.

Bowie made the first strike in the contest after drawing out two long innings against right-hander Cole Henry. After using 44 pitches in just the first two innings and stranding three runners on base, Bowie drew three walks in the third inning, chasing Henry from the game. When reliever Andrew Lee opened with an early wild pitch, Adley Rutschman raced home from third base to score the game’s first run. Lee (W, 2-1) eventually worked into the sixth inning, only allowing two hits and striking out four batters as Harrisburg pushed ahead into the lead. Harrisburg got two clean outings from lefty Matt Cronin and righty Reid Schaller, and Bowie was held scoreless in the ninth by Alberto Guerrero. The Baysox got runners on base in every inning except the seventh and put runners into scoring position in five different innings.

In what turned out to be his only start for Bowie, top left-handed prospect DL Hall opened the morning strong for Bowie, retiring the first six batters of the game with four strikeouts mixed in. With his fastball routinely sitting in the high 90s and reaching 100 miles per hour twice, Hall (L, 0-1) eventually struck out six batters but was lifted in the fourth inning after allowing two base hits. When reliever Tyler Burch took over for Bowie, Dondrei Hubbard lined a single to right field, scoring both of Hall’s runners.

Rico Garcia took 1.2 innings for Bowie after being added to the roster on Tuesday and held Harrisburg scoreless while striking out two batters. Nolan Hoffman took the seventh inning but allowed another pair of runs on an RBI single by Taylor Gushue, and a sacrifice fly by Wilson Garcia. Easton Lucas took the final two innings for Bowie but allowed a two-run home run to Hubbard in the eighth as Bowie’s deficit grew.

The loss is Bowie’s ninth in their last 11 total games and drops their record to 10-13 on the season. Bowie and Harrisburg will continue their six-game series at Prince George’s Stadium on Friday, with the first pitch of the fourth game scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports