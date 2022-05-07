Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Avelo Airlines Adds Direct Flights to Wilmington, NC and Orlando from BWI

| May 07, 2022, 04:56 PM

Avelo Air

Photo: Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines has announced it will begin serving two new routes from BWI with nonstop service to Orlando, Florida and Wilmington, North Carolina. These flights offer the National Capital region a convenient and affordable getaway to North Carolina’s most accessible coastal destination and the Theme Park Capital of the World.

Introductory one-way fares from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We are seeing growing demand for air service from BWI to Orlando and Wilmington, and Avelo’s unmatched convenience and affordability makes traveling to these great destinations easier than ever. We look forward to expanding our service from the National Capital region and know our Customers will enjoy using Avelo as a reliable and affordable choice for their next vacation, weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends.”

Avelo will fly its Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning June 30 and July 1, 2022. The Orlando route will operate five times per week and the Wilmington route will operate three times per week through September 9, 2022. Flight days and times below:

Route Departs Arrives
Orlando – Starting at $59
Effective June 30:

Thursday & Sunday

 BWI-MCO 10:00 a.m. 12:25 p.m.
  MCO-BWI 7:00 a.m. 9:20 a.m.
Monday, Friday & Saturday BWI-MCO 7:00 p.m. 9:25 p.m.
  MCO-BWI 4:00 p.m. 6:20 p.m.
Wilmington – Starting at $29
Effective July 1:

Monday, Friday & Saturday

 BWI-ILM 11:45 a.m. 1:00 p.m.
  ILM-BWI 9:10 a.m. 10:45 a.m.

“Avelo has plans to grow, and we’re excited that the airline will offer our local residents and visitors added low fare travel options,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport.  “This announcement, before the airline has even started its initial service at BWI Marshall, highlights the strength and appeal of our market.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“Avelo Airlines’ expansion of service at BWI Thurgood Marshall shows the popularity of Maryland and the Baltimore-Washington region as a business and leisure destination,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. “We’re glad to partner with Avelo to expand BWI’s reputation for convenient, friendly, high-quality service up and down the East Coast.”

In late May, Avelo will begin its first route from BWI, servicing Southern Connecticut via Connecticut’s most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake