Avelo Airlines Adds Direct Flights to Wilmington, NC and Orlando from BWI

Avelo Airlines has announced it will begin serving two new routes from BWI with nonstop service to Orlando, Florida and Wilmington, North Carolina. These flights offer the National Capital region a convenient and affordable getaway to North Carolina’s most accessible coastal destination and the Theme Park Capital of the World.

Introductory one-way fares from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com .

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We are seeing growing demand for air service from BWI to Orlando and Wilmington, and Avelo’s unmatched convenience and affordability makes traveling to these great destinations easier than ever. We look forward to expanding our service from the National Capital region and know our Customers will enjoy using Avelo as a reliable and affordable choice for their next vacation, weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends.”

Avelo will fly its Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 aircraft on the route beginning June 30 and July 1, 2022. The Orlando route will operate five times per week and the Wilmington route will operate three times per week through September 9, 2022. Flight days and times below:

Route Departs Arrives Orlando – Starting at $59 Effective June 30: Thursday & Sunday BWI-MCO 10:00 a.m. 12:25 p.m. MCO-BWI 7:00 a.m. 9:20 a.m. Monday, Friday & Saturday BWI-MCO 7:00 p.m. 9:25 p.m. MCO-BWI 4:00 p.m. 6:20 p.m. Wilmington – Starting at $29 Effective July 1: Monday, Friday & Saturday BWI-ILM 11:45 a.m. 1:00 p.m. ILM-BWI 9:10 a.m. 10:45 a.m.

“Avelo has plans to grow, and we’re excited that the airline will offer our local residents and visitors added low fare travel options,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This announcement, before the airline has even started its initial service at BWI Marshall, highlights the strength and appeal of our market.”

“Avelo Airlines’ expansion of service at BWI Thurgood Marshall shows the popularity of Maryland and the Baltimore-Washington region as a business and leisure destination,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. “We’re glad to partner with Avelo to expand BWI’s reputation for convenient, friendly, high-quality service up and down the East Coast.”

In late May, Avelo will begin its first route from BWI, servicing Southern Connecticut via Connecticut’s most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB