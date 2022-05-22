Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Arundel High School Senior Receives $2500 National Merit Scholarship

| May 22, 2022, 01:28 PM

Adah Harding is the sole county public school recipient of a coveted National Merit Scholarship Corporation scholarship. The Arundel High School senior was chosen from a talented group of 15,000 students from across the country and is among 52 from Maryland who will each receive a single-payment scholarship worth $2,500 to pursue post-secondary studies. Harding plans to study biomedical engineering.

Students earn the honor based on their excellent academic records, standardized test performances, school and community leadership, essay submissions, and high school recommendations.

With other corporate-sponsored scholarships already awarded and college-sponsored scholarship winners to be announced throughout the spring and summer, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will award about $28 million this year.

Local News

