Anne Arundel County Library Celebrates Pride Month in June

| May 30, 2022, 01:24 PM

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs to celebrate Pride Month.

Create and Celebrate Pride 

Use your creative skills to celebrate Pride with crafting events at the library.

  • Wednesday, June 1 at 4 pm at Crofton Library (Flags)
  • Tuesday, June 7 at 3:30 pm at Mountain Road Library (Wearable Rainbow Streamer)
  • Friday, June 10 at 3 pm at Busch Annapolis Library (Flags)
  • Saturday, June 11 at 2 pm at Brooklyn Park Library (Self-portrait Collage)
  • Wednesday, June 15 at 3:30 pm at Odenton Library (Flags, Stickers, Green Screen, etc.)
  • Saturday, June 25 at 2 pm at Severn Library (Bracelets)

Teen Movie Night! Love, Simon 

  • Wednesday, June 1 from 5:30 – 8 pm at Busch Annapolis Library 

Watch this hit romantic comedy in which gay teenager Simon decides that everyone deserves a great love story including him.

Mountain Road Library’s Pride Month Chalk the Walk  

  • Monday, June 6 – Saturday, June 11 at Mountain Road Library

Celebrate Pride in Pasadena by joining with One Pasadena in chalking the sidewalk around the library with rainbows, joy and love!

LGBTQ Book Clubs 

  • Wednesday, June 8 at 7 pm (on Zoom)
  • Thursday, June 9 at 6 pm at Mountain Road Library (teens)
  • Saturday, June 18 at noon at Severn Library (LGBTQIA+ teens and their families)
  • Saturday, June 25 at 2 pm at Odenton Library (adults)
  • Tuesday, June 28 at 7 pm at Mountain Road Library (adults)

Rainbow Family Storytime 

Families of all kinds are invited for stories and songs of diversity, love and friendship. All are welcome!

  • Thursday, June 9 at 10:15 and 11:15 am at Odenton Library
  • Saturday, June 11 at 11 am at Glen Burnie Library
  • Saturday, June 18 at 11 am at Riviera Beach Library 
  • Thursday, June 23 at 10:30 am at Broadneck Library
  • Friday, June 24 at 10:30 am at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Pride Trivia 

  • Thursday, June 9 at 6:30 pm at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall 

Pride yourself on your LGBTQIA+ trivia knowledge? Test your wits with us for bragging rights during Pride Month this summer!

Nick and Charlie Forever!! Heartstopper Fan Party 

  • Saturday, June 11 from 1:30 – 3 pm at Busch Annapolis Library

Heartstopper (based on the best selling graphic novel series by Alice Oseman) is the smash hit TV series of the season! We will discuss the first two volumes of the series, as well as the first season of the show.

Park and Pride

  • Monday, June 13 from 4 – 6 pm at Mountain Road Library

Decorate your car with pride and take part in the parked parade, pride crafts, storytime, dance party, chalk the walk and more! If you wish to take part in the parked parade, please sign up, as spaces are limited.

Liquid Rainbow 

  • Tuesday, June 14 at 4 pm at Brooklyn Park Library

Celebrate the first day of summer by making your own liquid rainbow! Discover the relative densities of colored liquids to create a rainbow pattern in a test tube.

Pride in Action: How to Strengthen Your Allyship with the LGBTQ Community 

  • Wednesday, June 15 at 6:30 pm on Zoom

Many of us have questions about how we can take action in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities. Jabari Lyles (he/they), an award-winning LGBTQIA+ community leader, educator and consultant, joins us for a special Pride month conversation about deepening our allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Drag Queen Storytime 

  • Saturday, June 25 at noon at Brooklyn Park Library 

Our favorite Drag Queen, Balena Canto, returns to the library for an in-person storytime – sharing books on diversity, acceptance, creativity and love.

