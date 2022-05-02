Annapolis Seeking Police Accountability Board Representative

The City of Annapolis is seeking applications to fill one seat on the Anne Arundel County Police Accountability Board (PAB). The PAB was created in compliance with the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, a series of laws enacted by the Maryland General Assembly to ensure oversight, accountability, and transparency in policing after input from affected communities. In Maryland, each county is required to seat its PAB by July 1, 2022.

The Anne Arundel County Council passed the legislation to establish Anne Arundel County’s PAB at their April 18 meeting. The legislation sets the PAB seats at nine voting members, all of whom must be civilians. Annapolis is able to appoint one of these nine voting members.

The selection process to fill the Annapolis seat will take place simultaneously with the county selecting the other eight members. All nine members of the new PAB will be sworn in by the state deadline of July 1, 2022.

For more on the requirements and duties and to complete the online application, please visit https://www.annapolis.gov/1905/Police-Accountability-Board .

Anyone interested in the appointment should submit an application as soon as possible. Applicants under consideration will be contacted to schedule a virtual interview. Please email [email protected] for additional information.

