Annapolis Maritime Museum Wins Award for Excellence in Public Programming

| May 28, 2022, 10:06 AM

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) received the 2022Excellence in Public Programming Award from the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) as part of MHT’s Annual Preservation Awards to honor heritage programs, rehabilitation projects, local groups, and individual leadership.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum’s new state-of-the-art permanent exhibit, Our Changing Waterfront, connects residents and visitors with Annapolis’ maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay. The exhibit features high-tech digital interactives, virtual reality experiences, an aquarium, and outdoor habitats, and opportunities for hands-on discovery. The Museum exhibits are divided into three thematic sections: Bay Health, Oyster Economy and History, and Annapolis Waters. Highlights include:

  • Two 500-gallon aquariums: “Bay Today & Yesterday,” aquariums compare the environmental quality of the Bay today with a the Chesapeake Bay of the 17th Century.
  •  An interactive book that explores the Bay watershed.
  •  A four-player touch screen table game where players try to strike a balance between a healthy economy and the long-term sustainability of the Chesapeake Bay by using different oyster harvesting methods.
  • Virtual reality boat where visitors can join a race mid-stream, jump onto a contemporary oyster boat, and slip across the Bay in a kayak.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from such a respected organization. The new exhibits, which were four years in the making, have exceeded our expectations, providing high-tech, high-touch learning experiences but also delivering on the wonderful art of storytelling,” said Alice Estrada, President of the AMM.

AMM’s goal is to encourage the general public to cherish the area’s unique maritime heritage and become lifelong stewards of the Chesapeake Bay.

