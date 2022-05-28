Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Unveils New Mural By Local Artist

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) unveiled a one-of-a-kind new, permanent, Chesapeake Bay-inspired mural on the exterior wall of the Museum. The mural was painted by famed, local artist, Cindy Fletcher-Holden and funded by the Maryland State Arts Council and the Art in Public Places Commission (AIPPC) which is part of the Annapolis City Council.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) is a gathering place and anchor in the community where thousands of people visit annually to learn about our rich maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay. The 60-foot Chesapeake Bay-themed mural adds beauty to an urban structure and serves as a teaching moment for visitors and students about all the wild and wonderful critters and our precious, local natural resources – all tied to the Chesapeake Bay. This design intentionally mirrors the museum’s multi-disciplinary mission and the deeply rooted maritime heritage of our community.

“I have created murals in several states and countries and this Chesapeake Bay-themed mural is one of my favorites,” said Cindy Fletcher-Holden. “I wanted to capture as many of the critters that I experience on a regular basis from the Chesapeake Bay area.”

“We are honored to have commissioned Cindy to create a masterpiece on the exterior wall of the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s building. She has captured in such great detail the wildlife that we all love and know we must preserve for future generations to enjoy” said Alice Estrada, President of the AMM. “It is certainly a great way to welcome neighbors and visitors to the Museum.”

AMM’s goal is to encourage the general public to cherish the area’s unique maritime heritage and become lifelong stewards of the Chesapeake Bay.

