Annapolis Mall Hosting AACPS All-County Art Exhibit

Shoppers heading to the Westfield Annapolis mall have the chance to be inspired by the amazing artwork of more than 4,000 Anne Arundel County Public Schools students.

AACPS’ Visual Arts Office, in partnership with Westfield Annapolis, is presenting the artistic achievements from emerging student visual artists from across the county. The display includes drawings, paintings, mixed media, and digital images from elementary, middle, and high school students. It runs through May 23 in the corridor between Macy’s and Pottery Barn.

The exhibit showcases to the public the depth and breadth of the AACPS visual arts program in all schools. The exhibition allows students and teachers to highlight and celebrate their artistic achievements with the community, families, and peers. Each participating visual arts student will receive a certificate at school from their teacher, to acknowledge their participation in this prestigious exhibit.

“Exhibiting artwork is an essential part of the visual arts program experience,” said Eleni Dykstra, AACPS’ Coordinator of Visual Arts. “By displaying artwork, students are shown the value placed on their hard work and effort in the production of quality artwork. This is an amazing show, and we can’t wait for the public to see the talent of our student artists.”

The exhibit is open during regular mall hours.

Source : AACPS

