Annapolis Based Encore Creativity To Celebrate 15 Years With Performance at Strathmore

Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a special concert honoring founder Jeanne Kelly at the renowned Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Md., Saturday, May 14th at 3 p.m. The celebratory weekend also includes a gala at the JW Marriott Hotel in Washington, D.C. on May 13th.

As many as 600 singers from Encore programs in Washington, D.C., New York City, Maryland and Virginia plus participants in Encore’s online university program will join together to present an uplifting and joyful repertoire featuring an eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many eras with live musical accompaniment. There will be more than 100 singers from the Encore Chorale of Annapolis and Encore ROCKS Annapolis. Ms. Kelly will conduct the concert. Admission is pay-what-you-wish. For tickets, visit ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­https://www.strathmore.org/what-s-on/in-the-music-center/encore-creativity-15th-anniversary-celebration/

The Annapolis, Md.-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults was founded in 2007 by Ms. Kelly, who had a vision for a non-audition, professionally run choral program for people over 55, an age group that she felt was underserved in the arts in the country. Today, Encore has more than 1,200 singers in 26 in-person ensembles across the nation, including Chorales, ROCKS – rock & roll choruses – and Sentimental Journey Singers, a choir for those with early Alzheimer’s and memory impairment, plus a vibrant online university, summer camp, winter retreat and travel abroad programs.

“For many participants – retirees, widows, widowers, empty nesters and people looking for engaging experiences in their later years – Encore has provided a new community of friends, a new passion, challenging educational and performance opportunities, and most of all, joy,” said Joshua Vickery, CEO. “We are thrilled to celebrate Jeanne for all she has accomplished and Encore’s important milestone.”

Ms. Kelly was named one of twelve “Influencers in Aging” in 2019 by the online publication Next Avenue, recognizing “her efforts to push beyond traditional boundaries and change our understanding of what it means to grow older.” She was recently named to the HelpAge USA’s first-ever “60 over 60” list, honoring 60 Americans who are making significant contributions to society at the local, national or international level.

Encore thanks AARP, Strathmore and the Beacon Newspapers for their support of this concert. The Music Center at Strathmore is located at 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda, Maryland. For more information about Encore, visit www.encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.

We recently spoke with Joshua Vickery, from Encore Creativity about the programs. Have a listen:

