Annapolis Arts Week Is Back June 5th Through 12th

Annapolis Arts Week is back again this year from June 5-12. This week-long celebration of the arts brings together the arts community in and around Annapolis, Maryland, to present and highlight art workshops, live music, galleries, festivals, performances, etc. Produced and led by ArtFarm Studios, Annapolis Arts Week happens alongside Maryland Federation of Art’s annual Paint Annapolis event, which is the highlight of the week’s events. Paint Annapolis has been the premier Plein air painting event bringing the community together to share in the beauty of painting outdoors for over 20 years.

“Annapolis is overflowing with creativity. Our goal is to come together, showcase that creativity, and to create a broader conversation around the arts and how it lends to both beauty and economic growth,” says Darin Gilliam, Co-Director, Annapolis Arts Week

The team at ArtFarm Studios, led by Darin Gilliam and Alison Harbaugh, will be producing the initial kick-off event for Annapolis Arts Week on June 4th from 5:30 to 8:30 pm after the Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival. This event, the Arts Week Kick-Off (BYOB) Picnic, will be held this year on the MC3 Field at Park Place. Picnic goers are invited to attend this family-friendly event with food, drinks, blanket, and shade tent and set up in the vast field to enjoy games, music, food trucks, and of course, art.

“Our main goal is to create a community around the arts and bring visitors into our city to celebrate the arts as well. Our sponsorship from Visit Annapolis allows this to happen in a big way and we are excited to see how we pull together through the arts,” says Alison Harbaugh, Co-Director, Annapolis Arts Week.

For a full calendar of events, itineraries for the week, gallery directories, and more, guests can visit the Arts Week Website (www.annapolisartsweek.com) to choose the events that fit their schedules and interests. Many events will be outdoors and free to the public, while others will require tickets or reservations.

View more information at: annapolisartsweek.com and be sure to follow Annapolis Arts Week on Facebook and Instagram. #annapolisartsweek

