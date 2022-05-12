All You Need to Know About the Annapolis Up Rigging Maritime Festival this Weekend!

Downtown Annapolis will play host to the Annapolis Up Rigging Maritime Festival on City Dock from May 13 to 15, 2022. This weekend event will help kick off the spring tall ship season.

Five ships will be moored at City Dock in downtown Annapolis next to Susan Campbell Park. Several of the boats will be available for free deck tours on Friday from 1 pm-4 pm, Saturday from 11 am-5 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

On Saturday, May 14 at 2 pm the scientific schooner RV Marie Tharp will be christened at the event on the City Dock near the Burtis House. This vessel was refitted just south of Annapolis for the Ocean Research Project and is preparing for a 10-year mapping campaign in some of the most complex uncharted polar and sub-polar coastal locations in the northern and southern hemispheres.

The list of boats that are participating includes:

Pride of Baltimore II, a 1988 replica Schooner (155’)

Lynx, a 2001 replica Schooner (122’)

RV Marie Tharp, a Schooner (65’)

Easterner, a 1958 Sloop (65.4’)

Adventurer, a 1984 Cherubini Schooner (56’)

Two of the tall ships, the Pride of Baltimore II (Saturday) and the Lynx (Saturday and Sunday) will be doing sunset sails (fee) that are open to the public during the weekend. Several other local tour boats will also be offering boat cruises (fee) over the weekend as well. Visit the website www.AnnapolisUpRigging.com to purchase sailing tickets for the tall ships and other local tour boats.

The weekend will also include free concerts at Susan Campbell Park on all three days during the maritime festival. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy live music on the waterfront.

The music concert schedule is:

Friday, May 13

United States Navy Band Brass Quintet 6 pm-7 pm

Saturday, May 14

Ship’s Company Chanteymen 11 am-1 pm

Honey Sol 2 pm-4 pm

Sunday, May 15

Hardway Connection 11am-1pm

The Bilge Rats featuring Jefferson Holland and Kevin Brooks 1:30 pm-2:30 pm

Chris Sacks Band 3 pm-5 pm

A maritime festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm on the City Dock parking lot between the Harbormaster’s office and Susan Campbell Park, including vendors, a chalk artist, and maritime demonstrations. Kid’s activities include model boat building along with a pond to sail your boat, pirate hat-making, and knot making.

It’s a weekend-long sail-a-bration geared towards the whole family,” says Mayor Gavin Buckley. This inaugural event was made possible with support and collaboration from the City of Annapolis, Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area, and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

“We hope families come out and enjoy the festivities in downtown Annapolis and take the time to explore the many nearby shops, restaurants, museums, public art, and attractions while in town for the weekend.” Says Erik Evans, the event manager.

Event organizers hope to make this an annual event and expand it to showcase the diverse maritime history of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the Chesapeake Bay area.

Parking: Those attending the event are encouraged to enjoy discounted parking at Park Place Parking Garage (3 Park Place) or Knighton Parking Garage and take the free circulator shuttle to the city dock. Free parking is available at the Calvert Street Parking Garage (19 St. Johns Street). Additional paid parking is available at Gotts Court Parking Garage, Whitmore Parking Garage, and West Garrett Parking Garage. Hillman Parking Garage is currently closed for rebuilding.

For more information, visit www.AnnapolisUpRigging.com

