AAMC Earns Yet Another “A” From Leapfrog for Hospital Safety

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“Thank you to our team of caregivers and volunteers for putting our patients first, with safety always at the forefront,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “To receive ‘Straight A’s’ for every grading cycle since 2018 demonstrates our continuing commitment to providing an outstanding patient experience.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“I am proud of this team for keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” said Dr. Stephen Cattaeno, president of the medical staff at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “The fact we receive this recognition year after year shows our neighbors that we always provide high-quality care when they need us.”

To see Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

