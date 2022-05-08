AACPS To Offer Classes for 3-Year-Olds in Upcoming School Year

In addition to classes for 4-year-olds across the county, Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ prekindergarten program will feature seven classes for 3-year-olds for the first time in the 2022-2023 school year. Parents who wish to apply for their child to attend Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ prekindergarten program may do so online for schools that host programs beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Enrollment for all prekindergarten programs will be done online. Information about prekindergarten programs in AACPS and an online application can be found at www.aacps.org/earlychildhood.

Children enrolling in 3-year-old prekindergarten must be 3 years old on or before September 1, 2022. Children enrolling in 4-year-old prekindergarten must be 4 years old on or by September 1, 2022. The following documents are required when applying and must be uploaded along with the completed online application:

Proof of identification of the person submitting documentation (must be a legal parent or guardian)

The student’s original birth certificate or birth record

A copy of the student’s immunization record

Two proofs of residency (rental or mortgage agreement and current utility bill)

Custody order (if applicable)

Public prekindergarten programs in Maryland are designed to improve the school readiness of children who are income-eligible for prekindergarten, homeless, have an active IEP, or speak a home language other than English. If seats remain, schools may enroll students with other readiness needs. All families applying for prekindergarten must provide income eligibility verification by submitting one of the following:

Federal Income Tax Return (1040 statement), W2 or a C/1099 along with documentation related to other sources of income such as child support and/or rental income

Notarized letter of no income

Notarized Employment Letter

Military Income

Current award letter for Temporary Cash Assistance

Proof of unemployment benefits

All families with income must also submit one month of consecutive pay stubs.

Each elementary school in AACPS now has an assigned 4-year-old prekindergarten location. Families may only apply to their assigned prekindergarten location. For assistance in locating your assigned prekindergarten location, click on the Prekindergarten Enrollment Areas document found here.

For assistance in locating your assigned school, click on the Locate Your School link in the Schools section on the AACPS website, www.aacps.org, or contact the AACPS Planning Office at 410-439-5683 or [email protected]

Families who do not have internet access or who need additional assistance completing an application should contact the school at which they intend to enroll their student. School staff are able to assist families with the completion of the online application.

Information about the recommended immunizations for children entering school is available at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/.

Families with further questions or individual concerns can contact the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Early Childhood Office at [email protected].

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB