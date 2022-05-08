A New AED for CRAB

Ken Brannan of Heart Smart presented a new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) device to Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB), an Annapolis-based nonprofit organization that provides the thrill and freedom of sailing to people with disabilities, recovering warriors, and youth from underserved communities. The AED ensures that guests, volunteers, and staff have another level of protection when participating in CRAB programs. CRAB Board President, David Hankey said, “Among our guests are people who are medically fragile. This donation today from Ken and Heart Smart is deeply appreciated and helps further a key part of our mission which is to place safety above everything else.”

Ken Brannan presented CRAB with the new life-saving device at the CRAB dock at Sandy Point State Park. Ken said, “We know these devices save lives, anecdotally 7 individuals walking around in Anne Arundel County today are here with us because of devices that Heart Smart provided the community.” To date, Heart Smart has placed 168 devices with area organizations within Anne Arundel County.

Paul Bollinger Jr., Executive Director at CRAB said, “CRAB is thrilled to have this additional layer of safety for our guests, volunteers, and staff. It will be particularly important to have our own device as we move to our new Adaptive Boating Center on Back Creek next year.” CRAB is partnered with the State of Maryland, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis to build the premier Adaptive Boating Center in the country. The center will open in spring 2023 and is an essential part of CRAB’s strategic plan to increase accessibility to the Chesapeake Bay. The Adaptive Boating Center will host CRAB’s boating programs and feature a state-of-the-art learning center and docks with specialized boarding equipment allowing private boat owners to board family members or friends who have a disability.

Attendees at the presentation included representatives from the Rotary Club of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors, and Severna Park Health Association.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB