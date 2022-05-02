à la mode intimates to Host Local Author AliceAnne Loftus for Book Signing on Thursday

“What does she have that I don’t?” AliceAnne Loftus hears that question frequently. In her years as an entrepreneur, podcaster, and founder of Leading Lady Coaching, the Anne Arundel resident has helped countless women connect with leadership potential through the discovery of their authentic selves. That journey is the topic of her first book, “Take the Lead,” published in March 2022.

On Thursday, May 5, 6-8 pm, à la mode intimates will host a book signing and opportunity to meet the author at their boutique in the Annapolis Town Center.

“As a women-owned business, we are thrilled by the opportunity to celebrate the message AliceAnne shares- that leadership is a process rather than an outcome,” said Patricia Platt, owner. “Her book, with its honest sharing of her life experiences, is inspiring and motivating.”

AliceAnne Loftus is a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) and Energy Leadership Index™ Master Practitioner, working with professionals to help them successfully move to the next stage of their careers. She hosts the Leading Lady podcast and is the Owner/CEO of Bright Beginnings Children’s Learning Center in Crownsville and Glen Burnie. Loftus and her family live in Anne Arundel County.

The “Take the Lead” book signing will begin at 6 pm on Thursday, May 5, at à la mode intimates (1910 Town Center Blvd., Annapolis). Photos and signing continue until 7 pm when Loftus will read an excerpt from her book and take questions. Light refreshments will be served. Parking and admission are free and books will be available for purchase at the event, while supplies last. Advance copies of “Take the Lead” can be ordered from Amazon

à la mode is a locally owned intimate apparel business with boutiques in Annapolis (Annapolis Town Center) and Fells Point (724 South Broadway). They offer complimentary bra fittings by certified fit specialists and carry sizes from 28-44 in bands and cup sizes from AA-O. In addition to bras and panties, à la mode has nursing bras, sleepwear, sports bras, swimwear, and more. For more information visit alamodeintimates.com

