A Few Moments With Stephane Wrembel

| May 19, 2022, 01:03 PM


There are guitarists, and then there are GUITARISTS! Today, we speak with Stephane Wrembel who is a virtuoso on the guitar and will be coming to Rams Head On Stage on May 26th.

If you can imagine a fog-filled street in Paris with an incredible sound wafting from a small jazz club on some unknown street beckoning you to explore–it may be Stephane!

With roots in France and now in New York, he has scored for two Woody Allen movies–Vickie Christina Barcelona and Midnight in Paris, but he shines on the stage.

Have a listen!

