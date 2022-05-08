8 of the Most Iconic Music Venues in Maryland

You’ve probably seen the big-name concerts held at the Hippodrome and Merriweather Post Pavilion, but there are many more venues around Maryland that also host some of the best music acts in the world.

No matter which of the music genres is your favorite, you’re sure to find a concert that suits your taste at one of these world-class venues. Whether you’re a Maryland local or visiting the area to check out some live music, here are eight must-visit venues!

1. Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is an intimate concert venue located in the heart of downtown Annapolis. The venue boasts live music, comedy, and other performances for a wide range of audiences for more than 300 performances each year.

Rams Head On Stage can seat around 300 people in a great room with all seats having an outstanding view of the stage.

2. Merriweather Post Pavilion

The Merriweather Post Pavilion is located in Columbia, MD, and has been open since 1967. Today it hosts about 40 events each year, seating about 19,000 people.

The outdoor amphitheater sits on 40 acres of land and is ranked as one of the best of its kind across the USA. This venue is also close to the Columbia Mall, making it easy to grab a bite before heading over to catch your favorite band!

3. Pier Six Pavilion

Pier Six Pavilion is a summertime outdoor venue that hosts concerts from world-class artists. Some of the most popular artists who have performed here include Johnny Cash, Coldplay, Britney Spears, and more.

The venue has a massive capacity of 4,600 people and is located in the heart of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, with stunning views of the city skyline from your seat!

4. The 8×10

The 8×10 is one of the most popular live music venues in Baltimore, with a nightclub as well. It is located at 10 East Cross Street in Federal Hill. The venue has a smaller capacity than some of the other venues we’re looking at here – it holds just 350 people.

5. Baltimore Soundstage

Located in Baltimore, Maryland, the Baltimore Soundstage is a somewhat intimate music venue with a capacity of 1000. The venue hosts a variety of acts each year, ranging from local bands to standing-room-only dance parties featuring music from the likes of Beyonce!

6. Ottobar

The Ottobar is a well-known music venue in Baltimore that hosts a wide range of performers. It opened in 1997 and has since become one of the most popular venues in the city. The Ottobar has a capacity of 350 people and has hosted names ranging from Death Cab for Cutie to Maroon 5 and Queens of the Stone Age.

In fact, the bar has hosted over 12,000 acts in its 25-year life. Not bad for a bar named after the founder’s cat!

7. The Recher (formerly known as The Recher Theatre)

The Recher is a historic theater that has been operating under its current name since 2021 (it was previously trading as The Recher Theatre from 1999 to 2013) and has a seating capacity of 700.

In its former years, the venue played host to a number of famous acts, from Electric Light Orchestra and Disco Biscuits to The White Stripes and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Fans could listen to any genre of music here – from acoustic rock to reggae and punk; The Recher Theatre had it all!

In recent times, The Recher has been fully upgraded with new equipment to make sure any shows here are world-class! From lighting and sound equipment to brand-new flooring, The Recher is now one of the best music venues in Maryland!

8. The Fillmore Silver Spring

The Fillmore Silver Spring is a 2,000-capacity music venue located at 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. It was opened in September 2011 and has hosted many big names in the past, including The Pretenders and Jesse McCartney.

It’s located in the downtown area of Silver Spring, so you can be sure there are plenty of bars and restaurants to check out after the show to make sure your night is amazing!

