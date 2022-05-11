$62,000 Raised During Burritos for Beds This Morning

Over 150 people flocked to Chevys Fresh Mex in Annapolis on Wednesday, May 11, to eat breakfast and support Samaritan House, a state-certified addiction recovery facility.

Organizers set a $50,000 fundraising goal; the amount needed to complete a new transitional home on the property. At the end of the three-hour event, $62,800 was raised from in-person donations and online contributions via samaritanhouseannapolis.org.

The EWE Spirit Foundation, established to honor the legacy of beloved Annapolitan and sailor Geoff Ewenson, was moved by an interview with WRNR’s Rob Timm and made a significant contribution.

The new Samaritan House transitional home will provide space for nine clients who have completed the program but need temporary housing to re-establish their lives. With this addition, Samaritan House can accommodate thirty residential and eighteen transitional clients in residence halls on their 13-acre campus just off Forest Drive in Annapolis.

Samaritan House was founded in 1971 by a group of men in recovery who saw the need for residential addiction recovery care. After receiving state certification in 1986, Samaritan House moved from its West Street location to property on Greenbriar Lane, just off Forest Drive in Annapolis.

