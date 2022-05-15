Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
$50K Awarded to Budding Entrepreneurs at AACC’s Business Pitch Competition

| May 15, 2022, 10:42 AM

What do a Dungeons and Dragons game piece, pop-up Annapolis beer garden, and customized jump rope have in common? Thanks to the AACC Business Pitch Competition, they’re all business ideas now thousands of dollars closer to fruition.

Eight businesses vied for funding on April 26, in the college’s version of the ABC Network’s “Shark Tank.” In the event, credit and noncredit students who have successfully completed an AACC course in the last year compete for money to support their business ventures.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Students submitted comprehensive business plans and finalists pitched their ideas to a panel of judges who evaluated and determined awards. Congratulations to award recipients:

The $500 fan favorite award went to unMuted Biergarten’s Andrew Parr, with 32% of the audience vote. For those interested in next year’s competition with AACC Entrepreneurial Institute, they’ll need to be enrolled in an AACC class between July 1 and April 1. More information on the AACC website.

