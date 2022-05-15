$50K Awarded to Budding Entrepreneurs at AACC’s Business Pitch Competition
What do a Dungeons and Dragons game piece, pop-up Annapolis beer garden, and customized jump rope have in common? Thanks to the AACC Business Pitch Competition, they’re all business ideas now thousands of dollars closer to fruition.
Eight businesses vied for funding on April 26, in the college’s version of the ABC Network’s “Shark Tank.” In the event, credit and noncredit students who have successfully completed an AACC course in the last year compete for money to support their business ventures.
Students submitted comprehensive business plans and finalists pitched their ideas to a panel of judges who evaluated and determined awards. Congratulations to award recipients:
- $10,000 Enroute Personal Training – Eric and Cheryl Collyer
- $10,000 Helen’s Blend – Will Fenn
- $10,000 Kuhlwhip Speed Ropes – Patti Kuhlman
- $ 6,000 Roen Dice – Roen (Stephanie) Steeley
- $ 3,000 United Construction Network – Stephen Buckingham
- $11,000 unMuted Biergarten – Andrew Parr
The $500 fan favorite award went to unMuted Biergarten’s Andrew Parr, with 32% of the audience vote. For those interested in next year’s competition with AACC Entrepreneurial Institute, they’ll need to be enrolled in an AACC class between July 1 and April 1. More information on the AACC website.
