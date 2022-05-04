47 People Want to be the Next Superintendent of Schools for Anne Arundel County

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), the Board’s Consultant in its Superintendent search, met with various community and systemwide stakeholder groups to develop a Leadership Profile Report as part of the process. A report was presented to the Board on March 23, 2022, and the formal posting and advertising of the position began on March 24, 2022.

The Superintendent application process closed on April 30, 2022, with 47 applications received. The top 15 candidates have been identified and are being further reviewed. The board believes the slate will consist of eight to 11 strong candidates at this juncture. HYA will now utilize the Leadership Profile Report developed to assist the Board with candidate scoring. Board members will receive all submitted applications, and interviews will be conducted shortly after that.

The Board’s Superintendent Search Committee continues to work with the consultant and is committed to finding the most qualified applicant. Per state law, a superintendent or interim superintendent must be in place by July 1, 2022. If the Board cannot find an exceptional applicant, an interim will be appointed.

The Board will update the public throughout the process.

