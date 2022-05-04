Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

4 Masked and Armed Suspects Carjack Severn Man in Own Driveway

| May 20, 2022, 09:04 AM

On May 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking report in the 8000 block of Telegraph Road in Severn.

As the victim pulled into his driveway, four suspects approached wearing ski masks and all dark clothing. At least two suspects were armed with handguns; they banged on the victim’s vehicle and ordered him to get out of the car.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The suspects allowed the victim to get his small child out of the backseat before they got into the car (BMW M3, Baby Blue, Maryland Tag 2ET7289) and fled South on Telegraph Road.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake