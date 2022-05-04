4 Masked and Armed Suspects Carjack Severn Man in Own Driveway

On May 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking report in the 8000 block of Telegraph Road in Severn.

As the victim pulled into his driveway, four suspects approached wearing ski masks and all dark clothing. At least two suspects were armed with handguns; they banged on the victim’s vehicle and ordered him to get out of the car.

The suspects allowed the victim to get his small child out of the backseat before they got into the car (BMW M3, Baby Blue, Maryland Tag 2ET7289) and fled South on Telegraph Road.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.



Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB