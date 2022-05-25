Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
25th Annual .05K Bridge Run Scheduled for Saturday

| May 04, 2022, 01:07 PM

The Maritime Republic of Eastport (The MRE) has announced the 25th annual .05K Bridge Run will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Crack ‘O Noon.  This is the not so ultimate competition of strength, endurance, and determination spanning the Spa Creek Bridge over the Gulf of Eastport.

Registration, which is $30 and includes a tee-shirt, will open at 9:45 am at Long & Foster, located at 320 6th St. in the Republic with awards to follow immediately after the race.

Online registration is available (along with a $5 discount) here.

MRE .05K from 2011 with MANY apologies for video stability!

If you are not as finely tuned as some of these athletes, please come out and support them and cheer them on. It can be a lonely race when you go the distance!

 

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

