2022 USNA Commissioning Week: Blue Angels Flight Demonstration (Photos)

Yesterday at 2 pm, the Blue Angels took to the skies over the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland, as part of the Commissioning Week festivities at the United States Naval Academy. Glenn Miller was on hand to capture the action.

The Blue Angels are the US Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron flying six F/A-18 Hornets. The flight demonstration team for Commissioning Week first appeared in 1947 and has flown every year with few exceptions ever since (1948-1953, 1956, 1958-1962, 1965, 1967, 1973, 2011-2012, and 2020 were years that the Blue Angels did not fly in Annapolis for various reasons ranging from COVID to scheduling issues, to sequesters).

The Naval Academy was well represented on the team this year with five graduates on the Blue Angels team:

LT Chris Kapuschansky (#2), Class of 2012

LCDR Julius Bratton (#6), Class of 2011

CDR Jon Fay (Executoive Officer), Class of 2000

Capt. William Huckeba (Fat Albert Pilot), Class of 2012

LT Paul Kruger, (Supply Officer), Class of 2013

Images ©2022 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis.

