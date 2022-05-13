13 Airbags Stolen from Vehicles Across Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating a string of airbag thefts that occurred late last week all over the city. A total of 13 vehicles had their windows smashed out and the airbags stolen. There were 12 Honda Civics and one Acura TL involved in the spree.

22-09939 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of McGuckian St

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of McGuckian Street for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, bearing MD tag 4DW4729, had the passenger side window broken and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-09941 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of McGuckian St

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of McGuckian Street Officer for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, MD #3EN6484 had the passenger window broken out. The steering wheel airbag was stolen along with other miscellaneous items.

22-09947 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of Westbridge Dr

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of Westbridge Drive for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, TX #MYK4465 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-09952 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of McGuckian St

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of McGuckian Street for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, NY #JNA9890 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-09954 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of McGuckian St

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of McGuckian Street for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, MD #6CX9323 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-009985 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of Westbridge Dr

On 5/13 22, officers responded to the 1900 block of Westbridge Drive for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #7EM4256 had the passenger window broken out. The steering wheel airbag was stolen and an Iphone 8.

22-009942 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Eaglewood Rd

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Eaglewood Road for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civics, MD #5EL8458 and MD #5DR0113 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-009943 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Eaglewood Rd

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Eaglewood Road for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #9EY5164 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-009948 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Lake Heron Dr

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lake Heron Drive for a reported theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #9EJ5843had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-009950 – Theft from vehicle – 1200 block of Oak Hill Pl

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1200 block of Oak Hill Place for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, WA #BTH4157had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-009951 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Eaglewood Rd

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Eaglewood Road for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Acura TL, MD #4ET2404 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-009955 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Eaglewood Rd

On 5/13/22, Officers responded to the above address for a theft from auto. Victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #88955CG had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

22-009957 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Lake Heron Dr

On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lake Heron Drive for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #1EX2796 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB