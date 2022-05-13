13 Airbags Stolen from Vehicles Across Annapolis
The Annapolis Police are investigating a string of airbag thefts that occurred late last week all over the city. A total of 13 vehicles had their windows smashed out and the airbags stolen. There were 12 Honda Civics and one Acura TL involved in the spree.
22-09939 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of McGuckian St
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of McGuckian Street for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, bearing MD tag 4DW4729, had the passenger side window broken and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-09941 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of McGuckian St
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of McGuckian Street Officer for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, MD #3EN6484 had the passenger window broken out. The steering wheel airbag was stolen along with other miscellaneous items.
22-09947 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of Westbridge Dr
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of Westbridge Drive for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, TX #MYK4465 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-09952 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of McGuckian St
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of McGuckian Street for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, NY #JNA9890 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-09954 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of McGuckian St
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1900 block of McGuckian Street for a theft from auto. The victim advised her Honda Civic, MD #6CX9323 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-009985 – Theft from vehicle – 1900 block of Westbridge Dr
On 5/13 22, officers responded to the 1900 block of Westbridge Drive for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #7EM4256 had the passenger window broken out. The steering wheel airbag was stolen and an Iphone 8.
22-009942 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Eaglewood Rd
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Eaglewood Road for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civics, MD #5EL8458 and MD #5DR0113 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-009943 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Eaglewood Rd
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Eaglewood Road for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #9EY5164 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-009948 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Lake Heron Dr
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lake Heron Drive for a reported theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #9EJ5843had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-009950 – Theft from vehicle – 1200 block of Oak Hill Pl
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1200 block of Oak Hill Place for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, WA #BTH4157had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-009951 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Eaglewood Rd
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Eaglewood Road for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Acura TL, MD #4ET2404 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-009955 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Eaglewood Rd
On 5/13/22, Officers responded to the above address for a theft from auto. Victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #88955CG had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
22-009957 – Theft from vehicle – 1000 block of Lake Heron Dr
On 5/13/22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lake Heron Drive for a theft from auto. The victim advised their Honda Civic, MD #1EX2796 had the passenger window broken out and the steering wheel airbag was stolen.
