YESSSS! Robert Cray Returning to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Haley Johnsen (Opening Act for KT Tunstall)

Wednesday & Thursday, May 18 & 19

8pm | $45

1964 The Tribute

Friday, May 27

8pm | $49.50

Robert Cray Band

Sunday, June 5

8pm | $75

Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater

Thursday, July 14

8pm | $26.50

Vixen

Wednesday, July 27

8pm | $45

Girl Named Tom: Winner of NBC’s The Voice Season 21

Friday, August 12

8pm | $39.50

Bad Animals: The Heart Tribute

Saturday, August 13

8pm | $29.50

Dan Navarro

Saturday, August 20

1pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

Slim Man

Saturday, August 20

8pm | $24.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

04/02 Double Vision: The Ultimate Foreigner Experience

04/03 Bob Schneider (All Ages Matinee)

04/03 Karla Bonoff w. Mark Rogers

04/05 Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia

04/05 Rams Head Presents Colin Hay at Maryland Hall

04/06 The Bacon Brothers (night 1)

04/07 Average White Band

04/08 The Bacon Brothers (night 2)

04/09 Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals

04/10 + 11 Tab Benoit w. Lightnin’ Malcolm

04/12 River Whyless w. Alexa Rose

04/13 Rams Head Presents The Four Tops at Maryland Hall

04/14 The Nighthawks

04/15 Clint Roberts

04/16 The Doobie Others

04/17 Atomic Light Orchestra Performing the Music of ELO

04/18 Todd Snider w. Kevin Gordon

04/19 Damien Escobar

04/19 Rams Head Presents The Zombies at Maryland Hall

04/20 Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers w. Dori Freeman

04/21 Four80East

04/22 The Doo Wop Project

04/23 Riders In The Sky (All Ages Matinee)

04/23 Shawn Colvin w. Clarence Bucaro

04/24 10,000 Maniacs

04/25 Iron Butterfly

04/25 Rams Head Presents Illusionist Rick Thomas at Maryland Hall

04/26 Progject: The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience

04/27 Nektar: The Legendary Rock Band

04/28 Al Stewart w. Empty Pockets

04/29 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

04/30 Phil Vassar

