YESSSS! Robert Cray Returning to Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Haley Johnsen (Opening Act for KT Tunstall)
Wednesday & Thursday, May 18 & 19
8pm | $45
1964 The Tribute
Friday, May 27
8pm | $49.50
Robert Cray Band
Sunday, June 5
8pm | $75
Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater
Thursday, July 14
8pm | $26.50
Vixen
Wednesday, July 27
8pm | $45
Girl Named Tom: Winner of NBC’s The Voice Season 21
Friday, August 12
8pm | $39.50
Bad Animals: The Heart Tribute
Saturday, August 13
8pm | $29.50
Dan Navarro
Saturday, August 20
1pm | $25
*All Ages Matinee
Slim Man
Saturday, August 20
8pm | $24.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
04/02 Double Vision: The Ultimate Foreigner Experience
04/03 Bob Schneider (All Ages Matinee)
04/03 Karla Bonoff w. Mark Rogers
04/05 Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia
04/05 Rams Head Presents Colin Hay at Maryland Hall
04/06 The Bacon Brothers (night 1)
04/07 Average White Band
04/08 The Bacon Brothers (night 2)
04/09 Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
04/10 + 11 Tab Benoit w. Lightnin’ Malcolm
04/12 River Whyless w. Alexa Rose
04/13 Rams Head Presents The Four Tops at Maryland Hall
04/14 The Nighthawks
04/15 Clint Roberts
04/16 The Doobie Others
04/17 Atomic Light Orchestra Performing the Music of ELO
04/18 Todd Snider w. Kevin Gordon
04/19 Damien Escobar
04/19 Rams Head Presents The Zombies at Maryland Hall
04/20 Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers w. Dori Freeman
04/21 Four80East
04/22 The Doo Wop Project
04/23 Riders In The Sky (All Ages Matinee)
04/23 Shawn Colvin w. Clarence Bucaro
04/24 10,000 Maniacs
04/25 Iron Butterfly
04/25 Rams Head Presents Illusionist Rick Thomas at Maryland Hall
04/26 Progject: The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience
04/27 Nektar: The Legendary Rock Band
04/28 Al Stewart w. Empty Pockets
04/29 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer
04/30 Phil Vassar
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
