Woman Fighting For Life After Heritage Harbor House Fire

Just after noon on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Compass Drive in Annapolis for a house fire. This is in the age-restricted community of Heritage Harbor.

On arrival, they were met with smoke from the front of the one-story, middle-of-the-row townhouse with an occupant trapped. They entered and quickly removed a female occupant and extinguished a small fire that the residential sprinkler system had contained.

The female occupant, believed to be in her 80s, was removed from the home by firefighters. She was treated by paramedics and transported to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital by Maryland State Police helicopter with critical, life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported a second patient to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

The fire was contained by a residential sprinkler. 42 firefighters responded from Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and aside from the two victims, there were no other injuries. The fire took 20 minutes to control.

A cause or damage estimate is not available.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is on the scene investigating the cause.

