Wilma Lee is Back, And She’s Looking For You!

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park invites the public to join us aboard our historic Skipjack, Wilma Lee, as she sets sail for the season. From March to October, residents and visitors can experience Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay like never before on public and private cruises, including:

Heritage Cruises

Guided Tour on the Area’s Rich Maritime Heritage Sunset Cruises

Front Row View of Annapolis’ Golden Hour Wednesday Night Races Watch Parties

Thrilling Watch Party on the Water as Local Sailors Compete Each Wednesday Specialty Cruises

Celebratory Sails for Events Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Blue Angels Watch Parties Charter Cruises

Private Sail, Perfect for Small Weddings, Bachelorette/Bachelor Parties, Reunions, Afternoon Sails, and More Education Cruises

Floating Classroom with Hands-On Activities That Dive Into STEAM Concepts

As one of only twenty-three remaining Chesapeake Bay Skipjacks, the Wilma Lee is a member of the last commercial sailing fleet in the United States and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Wilma Lee was built in Wingate, Maryland in 1940 by the well-known boat builder, Bronza Parks, and is one of the younger boats in the extant fleet. She was purchased by the Museum from the nonprofit, Ocracoke Alive, in June 2018 to strengthen the mission of the Museum. Today, Wilma Lee runs educational programs and recreational sailing events to preserve our area’s rich maritime heritage and connect people to the Chesapeake Bay.

“It’s amazing, and sad, to think there used to be over 1,000 Skipjacks plying the Chesapeake Bay. Now there are only 23,” says Wilma Lee Captain, Rick Flamand. “Getting to sail aboard the Wilma Lee is like getting the chance to sail back in time. It’s an experience you won’t forget.”

Tickets are currently available for public cruises through Memorial Day, and will then be released in two-weeks increments. Purchase tickets online at the link below or at the museum’s front desk Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Additional information about each cruise is provided on the ticketing site. Request a charter or education cruise today to give your guest or students a one-of-a-kind Annapolitan experience.

Purchase your public cruise tickets or request a private charter at https://amaritime.org/wilmalee/.

Members received cruise discounts. You can learn more about membership benefits and become a member today at https://amaritime.org/support/membership/

