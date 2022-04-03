What you need to know about USNA’s 2022 Commissioning Week

The end of the year is fast approaching for the First Class Midshipmen who will be commissioned as Ensigns in the US Navy or 2nd Lieutenants in the US Marine Corps. Along with the graduation ceremony, which is by invitation only, there are a number of public events including a flight demonstration by the Blue Angels, the Herndon Monument Climb, parades, concerts, and more. For the week, expect heavier than normal traffic and intermittent closures of roads, bridges, and waterways as the Blue Angels perform. If you are attending graduation, please expect added security to accompany the commencement speaker who is typically the President, Vice President, Secretary of Defense, or another high-ranking government official.

Please keep in mind, this event brings lots of visitors to the area and traffic will be heavy throughout the week.

Below are the highlights of the week. A full schedule can be found here.

Monday, May 23, 2022

Class of 2025 Herndon Climb 9:00 am. This is a rite of passage marking the end of Plebe Year for the 4th Class Midshipmen. The class works together (eventually) to climb the monument that has been covered in lard and replace a plebe (dixie cup) hat with an upperclassman’s cover. Please note that this event has changed the typical start time and it will begin at 9:00 am.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Practice 200 pm. The squadron is scheduled to arrive at 11 am to perform recognizance of the area and prepare for the demonstration. Prime viewing areas include the USNA campus, any of the City street end parks, or ideally on the water.

The Naval Academy Bridge (Route 450) will close from 10:45 am to 1 pm, and then again at 1:45 pm through the conclusion of the flight demonstration practice.

Commissioning Week Concert 8:30 pm. This concert in the Main Chapel will feature the Glee Club and the Gospel Choir. Tickets are required and available at http://navyperforms.showare.com

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Blue Angels Flight Demonstration 2:00 pm. Prime viewing areas include the USNA campus, any of the City street end parks, or ideally on the water.

The Naval Academy Bridge (Route 450) will close at 1:45 pm through the conclusion of the flight demonstration.

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Color Parade 11 am. This is the final parade of the school year and the entire brigade will be in dress whites on Worden Field.

Friday, May 27, 2022

Graduation, Class of 2022 10:00 am at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. This event is invitation only. The Blue Angels will do a flyover. The event will be streamed live.

