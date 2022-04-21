What Are Sweepstakes Casinos and Are They Legal?

Sweepstakes casinos have a slightly different online casino model compared to standard online casinos. They provide players with a little bit more of a social gaming experience, which allows for a little bit more fun than other forms of gambling. Come on a journey of discovery with us to learn about exactly what is available at a sweepstakes casino and whether it’s legal for you to play.

What are sweepstakes casinos?

For many people, sweepstakes casinos are an unknown quantity. They are a fair bit different from standard online casinos because they don’t work in the same way. So, it’s not just a case of making a deposit to your account and then using that deposit to play different casino games. With a sweepstakes casino, players can expect a slightly different experience.

It essentially provides a much more social experience to players. This is because there are two different ways to use a sweepstakes casino. The first is through gold coins. These can be bought with real currency, with players able to get millions of gold coins for around $10. They can then be used to access the different social network-like features that the sweepstakes casino offers.

These provide a large number of different things for players to enjoy, but there’s no opportunity to win real money in these activities. However, players are able to earn free gold coins from different social media sites and promotions that are active. This means that players will have the ability to earn more coins without having to spend any real money to do so.

It’s not just the gold coins that are available to players at sweepstakes casinos though, they do also offer other ways to play.

Sweep coins

Sweep coins are a different form of coin that is often offered as a login bonus at sweepstake casinos. They offer players the ability to play different casino games and then have the potential to win real money. The sweep coins tend to be equal to $1. So, a single coin would normally have a value of $1. This can then be used to play the different games that are available at the site.

Most sites will offer players the ability to win various prizes depending on the different games that are offered. However, withdrawals aren’t always instantly available. Sometimes, players will have to meet a certain withdrawal limit before they can make a withdrawal. Often, a specific level of win will have to be carried out before players can convert their sweep coins into real money.

Are sweepstakes casinos legal?

Sweepstakes casinos are legal in the majority of states within the US. In fact, they’re legal in almost 50 different states. So, players are able to play at them in pretty much any state, city or town within the US.

This is definitely a big positive as it means that players don’t have to worry about the site not being legal when playing there. This provides a range of protections and ensures that players don’t have to worry about being treated unfairly. It’s also one of the most widespread ways for players in the US to enjoy online casino games.

What games are available?

There is a massive selection of different games available for players at sweepstakes casinos. They cover pretty much everything that you would expect from a standard online casino. However, they use the sweep coin system to play the games rather than using standard currency directly. It makes the site a much more interesting place to play.

There is essentially everything that you would normally expect from an online casino available to play at a sweepstakes casino. So, if you’re a fan of video slots, then you will be able to find a high-quality selection of these games available. While some slots won’t have been converted for sweepstakes casinos, there are still a lot of different titles available.

It’s not just slots though. There are also some fantastic table games available to play. Everything from roulette to baccarat can be played here. Players also have the opportunity to enjoy poker games as well, which makes it very impressive.

Finally, players can also enjoy some fantastic progressive jackpot titles as well. This allows for a lot of sweep coins to be won in a single game, which can provide players with the ability to make withdrawals right away.

