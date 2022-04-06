Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Watermark to Celebrate 50-Years at Historic Annapolis’ William Paca House on April 21

| April 06, 2022, 10:32 AM

Since 1972, Watermark has provided unforgettable journeys to millions of people with its iconic cruises and historic walking tours. Join Watermark in celebrating 50 years with an Anniversary Garden Gala on Thursday, April 21st from 6 to 9 pm at the picturesque William Paca House & Garden. As a pillar of Annapolis, Watermark is eager to share this special year with the community that made its achievements possible.

Enjoy sweet and savory hors d’oeuvre tastings from more than a dozen of the area’s premier caterers including Absolutely Perfect Catering & Events, Chef’s Expressions, Eleven Courses Catering & Event Co., Ken’s Creative Kitchen, Main & Market, Mission BBQ, The Classic Catering People, and Xquisite Catering. Quench your thirst with open beer, wine, and bubbly bars, and delight in live music by the Naptown Brass Band and Honest Lee Soul. Try your luck with a charity raffle for fun prizes including a private charter aboard Watermark’s cozy launch, Miss Anne!

Tickets are $100 per person ($50 per ticket is tax-deductible), and proceeds benefit Historic Annapolis. Visit WatermarkJourney.com/Celebrating-50-Years/ to purchase.

