Urbano Mexican Fare to Set Up Shop at Annapolis Town Center

Annapolis Town Center has announced that Urbano Mexican Fare will be joining its roster of shops and eateries.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant space will seat up to 150 and feature a contemporary design inspired by downtown Mexico City. The sophisticated atmosphere will complement the restaurant’s unique take on Mexican fare. The location will occupy the former Bonefish Grill location.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the fresh, festive vibe that Urbano Mexican Fare will bring,” said Anthony Henry, General Manager of Annapolis Town Center. “We are excited that locals and visitors alike will not only have access to our one-stop-shop for all their day-to-day needs but also have a place to enjoy a night out with friends and family trying out some great new Mexican fare.”

Urbano Mexican Fare is owned by Common Plate Hospitality and specializes in serving contemporary Mexican cuisine along with brunch, small plates, desserts, and cocktails. The Annapolis location will be the fifth Common Place Hospitality restaurant to open in the D.C. metropolitan area, with the previous four located in northern Virginia.

“We are super excited to bring our elevated Tex Mex cuisine, cocktails, and design to Annapolis,” said Chad Sparrow, Managing Partner of Common Plate Hospitality. “We believe with the new look and enhancements that is being done at Annapolis Town Center we will fit in perfectly and create a vibrancy to elevate the customer’s experience.”

The Annapolis Town Center will welcome Urbano into the Town Center’s family with a Cinco De Mayo-themed street party on May 7. The party, which will benefit the nonprofit Feed It Forward DC, will take place outdoors from 3 pm to 8 pm on Towne Centre Boulevard. Live entertainment will include a DJ, Mariachis and a performance from Quimbao Latin Band. The party will include a taco bar, beer, tequila, special prize giveaways, and will conclude with fireworks.

Tickets are $5 and can be found here.

In the event of rain, the celebration will be moved to May 14 at 3pm.

The restaurant is slated to be fully open in early 2023.

