Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

UPS Driver Robbed at Gunpoint at Festival at Riva in Annapolis

| April 20, 2022, 05:27 PM

A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning as he was making deliveries in Annapolis.

At 11:21 am on April 20, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police were dispatched to the Festival at Riva shopping center (2325 Forest Drive)  for an armed robbery.

A UPS driver was making deliveries to the stores in the center. When he returned to his truck, two men were inside the truck. They displayed a gun and ordered the driver to the floor of the vehicle, and the driver complied.

The two took 3 to 4 boxes from the truck and fled in a dark-colored Infiniti G35.

The suspects were only described as two males, wearing dark clothing, ski masks, and gloves.

According to a police spokesperson, this occurred in the area of the center closest to Riva Road and Hearne Drive.

This intersection was the site of a shooting the other day when a passenger in a taxi was shot.

 

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake