UPS Driver Robbed at Gunpoint at Festival at Riva in Annapolis

A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning as he was making deliveries in Annapolis.

At 11:21 am on April 20, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police were dispatched to the Festival at Riva shopping center (2325 Forest Drive) for an armed robbery.

A UPS driver was making deliveries to the stores in the center. When he returned to his truck, two men were inside the truck. They displayed a gun and ordered the driver to the floor of the vehicle, and the driver complied.

The two took 3 to 4 boxes from the truck and fled in a dark-colored Infiniti G35.

The suspects were only described as two males, wearing dark clothing, ski masks, and gloves.

According to a police spokesperson, this occurred in the area of the center closest to Riva Road and Hearne Drive.

This intersection was the site of a shooting the other day when a passenger in a taxi was shot.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB